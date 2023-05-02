MP: Girl complains against youth from Indore of repeated rape in Burhanpur

Representative Image

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): Scores of Bhavsar community members from Burhanpur district met superintendent of police Rahul Kumar Lodha at SP office and sought his intervention after a girl from Bhavsar community accused a youth from Indore of keeping her hostage for three months and raping her repeatedly. She also accused his family of helping the accused.

Community members claimed that she was living in Indore as she was training to become an air hostess. She alleged that Piyush Khandekar kept her captive for three months.

The complainant said that about three months back, she had decided to come back to her native place. But Piyush stopped her at the bus stand and took her along with her luggage.

She does not remember fully what happened to her for the next three months. Community members met SP Lodha and pleaded for justice.

After listening to the girl’s complaint and community members, the SP immediately called Ganpati Naka police station in-charge and ordered him to record the complainant’s statement and register an FIR in the matter. SP Lodha also assured that they will contact Indore police and ask them to arrest the accused.

Piyush’s family members misbehaved

The complainant’s family members claimed that Piyush's family members harassed her and even snatched her mobile phone.

Family members claimed that they were unable to contact her for the last three months. When the girl's family did not get any news about the daughter, they were worried. When they went to Indore, Piyush and his family members misbehaved with them and chased them away.

When the girl became pregnant, Piyush along with his father and mother brought the complainant to Burhanpur on March 18 and left her home.