MP: Four drug traffickers placed under PIT NDPS Act in Neemuch

Neemuch: People who are continuously active in the production, trade, smuggling, or buying and selling of narcotics are no longer well, and such people will be identified in the state and action will be taken against them under the PIT NDPS Act (The Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act - 1988).

Neemuch police have started action after the Home Department approved the action of PIT NDPS on four accused from the Neemuch district.

Under this, action has been taken against, Mumtaz Hussain, 41, a resident of Imambade near Kharikuo under Neemuch Cantt police station, Hussain Mansuri, 35, a resident of Harkiakhal under Jeeran police station, Raees Pinjara, 45, a resident of Moya under Kukdeshwar police station and Gopal, 27, a resident of Bangred Kheda under the Jawad police station limit.

They were involved in illegal activities for the last several years and were storing, selling, and distributing banned drugs in the district.

Under this Act, the accused does not get bail for six years. In such a situation, if the motion of the arrested accused under the PIT NDPS Act 1988 comes and is accepted, then it will be difficult for the accused to get bail for six months.

According to the report against the above four accused under the NDPS, the four accused have been put under preventive detention for six months in the Central Jail, Indore.

All such accused who are involved in the sale of drugs in the district are being constantly monitored. If found guilty, the strictest action will be taken against them.