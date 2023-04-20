MP Shocking: Seven-year-old boy found dead inside a cooler in Bhind

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): A seven-year-old boy was found dead inside the cooler on Wednesday night in ward five of Machhand. The child's dead body was discovered with a noose around his neck and his hands and legs tied.

According to report, seven-year-old boy Ekansh, on Wednesday had gone for the tuition, along with her younger sister, at neighbour Atal Chaurasia's house. However, when the duo did not return till late, their relatives started searching for him. Neighbours informed that Ekansh was seen going to the house of Atal Chaurasia's nephew Santosh Chaurasia.

The relatives rushed to Santosh's residence and started searching for Ekansh. As they reached terrace, they saw Ekansh's shirt tangled in the cooler. On opening the cooler window, they were shocked to see dead Ekansh with a noose around his neck and his hands and legs tied.

The police have registered a case against Santosh Chaurasia's wife Anita, son Udit alias Gudda, and daughter Khushi in connection with the murder of Ekansh. Santosh and his son Udit are currently out of police custody.

Lahar SDOP Avnish Bansal said that, on receiving the information hundreds of people gathered around the Machhand area, in view of the increasing crowd of people and deployed a large number of police forces in the area. The whole matter is being investigated and FIR registered against 4 people in the matter. Out of which three accused have also been arrested in the night, although the reason behind the murder is yet to be known, the police is interrogating the accused.

