Bhopal: Leader of Opposition seeks action against BJP leader for stopping encroachment removal

Representative Pic | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Leader of Opposition Dr Govind Singh on Wednesday wrote a letter to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday, to take action against the BJP leader Ambrish Sharma for manhandling the Lahar chief municipal officer and other officers during encroachment removal drive.

Dr Govind Singh said the team of Lahar municipality and tehsildar led the encroachment removal gang on April 18. They were removing encroachments raised by local resident Mohan Jha on the road when BJP working committee member Ambareesh Sharma aka Guddu Sharma reached the spot with his aides with a gun. They told the team to stop encroachment removal.