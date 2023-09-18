MP: Forest Officials Rescue 15-Foot-Long Python From Agricultural Field

Representative image

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): The forest officials, on Monday, rescued a 15-foot-long python from an agricultural field located at Eklara village in Barwani.

According to forest guard Deepak Solanki, panic gripped an area located near a forest in Eklara village when a huge python was noticed by some people which was entangled in a trap in the field.

The agricultural field belonged to one Ramesh Chandra Mukati. The locals immediately informed the district forest department officials. A team of forest officials was immediately dispatched to the spot to rescue the python. The python was rescued within an hour and released to a safe place.

Guard Solanki said that the python that had accidentally lost its way was found by some locals, it had wandered to find a cool place and accidentally made its way to the trap. The forest team comprised of Gajendra Bamnia, Rajendra Bamnia, Mukesh Solanki, Ankit Sharma, Deepak Solanki and Uday Gehlot.

