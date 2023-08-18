MP: Five Dead On Spot After Trailer Crushes Car Head On In Khandwa

MP: Five Khargone District Killed In Road Mishap In Khandwa District | FP Photo

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): Five people were killed on the spot in a head-on collision between the car in which they were driving and a trailer truck here in Khandwa district, police said.The accident was so horrific that the car was completely crushed, and initially, bodies stuck in the rubble could not get recognised as police managed to ascertain their identities based on the car number plate. The bodies of two youths were completely mutilated.

As per the Punasa police team, an accident took place near Daulatpura Fanta, about five kilometres from Punasa tehsil of Khandwa district, on Thursday late in the night, and all the deceased hail from Kasrawad village of Khargone district and are returning to their native place from Punasa.

The deceased were identified as Alkesh Bharud, 26, Manish Verma, 36, and Pukhram Namdev, all three residents of Dogaon village, Bharat, 40, a resident of Kankaria village, and Aditya Sharma, 25, a resident of Kasrawad village.

During the preliminary investigation, it was revealed that Alkesh, whose in-laws belong to Punasa village, came to his brother-in-law Mahesh Yadav’s place along with four of his friends.

Alkesh and all his friends left for their home at around 10 pm on Thursday, and after covering barely five kilometres of distance, their car met a fatal collision with a trailer truck. Before police and emergency services could reach the spot, all five people died.

Punasa police outpost in-charge Jagdish Scindia said that the incident took place on Thursday night at 10 pm. There was a head-on collision between the truck and the car.

The post-mortem of the deceased took place at Punasa Community Health Centre at 7 am on Friday, and by 9 am, all the bodies had reached their native villages.

As soon as the news spread in their native Dogawan and Kasrawad villages, a pale of gloom spread there.

