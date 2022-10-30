MP Employment: Recruitment on 344 posts of MPPEB, over 24000 posts of SSC; All you need to know

Representative image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board(MPPEB) has released notification for recruitment on 344 posts of Group-2 (Sub Group-3) swachhta nirikshak, chemist and other equivalent direct and backlog posts. The process of filling application forms will start from 21 November 2022, while the last date for the same is 5 December 2022.

Eligibility and Exam Fees: Candidates of the unreserved category between the age of 18 to 40 years can apply for these posts. The upper age limit for reserved category candidates and female candidates is 45 years.

Examination fees for unreserved and reserved category candidates is Rs.500 and Rs.250 respectively.

The examination will be held on 10 February 2023.

Link to the official notification from MPPEB: http://peb.mp.gov.in/Rulebooks/RB_2022/Group_2_Sub_group_3_Swachhta_nirikshak_2022_RULEBOOK.pdf

Link to the official notification from MP Jal Nigam: https://mpjalnigam.mp.gov.in/uploads/files/10543.pdf

Link to the official notification from SSC: https://ssc.nic.in/SSCFileServer/PortalManagement/UploadedFiles/notice_ctgd_27102022.pdf

MP Jal Nigam notifies for 48 vacant posts of Manager

Madhya Pradesh Jal Nigam Maryadit has invited applications for 48 posts of Manager(Technical) from eligible candidates. Candidates can apply for these posts till 7 November 2022.

Eligibility and Exam Fees: Applicants must have a B.E. or B.Tech degree in civil or electrical engineering and must have qualified in any one year of GATE 2020/2021/2022 in civil or electrical engineering.

The upper age limit for the candidates is 27 years, however, candidates of reserved category/ physically challenged/ ex-servicemen will get significant relaxation according to government rules.

Examination fee is Rs.250 for all the candidates.

24,369 vacancies for constables

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released notification to fill 24,369 posts of Constable in Border Security Force(BSF), CISF, CRPF, SSB, ITBP, AR, SSF and NCB. Interested candidates can apply till 30 November.

Eligibility: Candidates must have passed class 10th from any recognized institute. The age of the general category candidates should be between 18 to 23 years. Reserved category candidates will be given age relaxation as per government rules.

Pay Scale: Pay Level–1(Rs.18,000 to 56,900) for the post of Sepoy in NCB and Pay Level-3 (Rs. 21,700-69,100) for all other posts.