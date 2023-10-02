MP Elections 2023: Will Follow Party Order, Says MLA Akash Vijayvargiya After Father Gets BJP Ticket For MP Assembly Polls

Scroll.in

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Bharatiya Janata Party general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya's MLA son Akash Vijayvargiya on Monday said he will follow the party's directive on his candidature for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls amid speculation that he may not be fielded.

His father has been given a ticket from Indore-1 Assembly seat for the polls likely to be held at the end of the year. The Indore-3 seat was won by Akash Vijayvargiya in the 2018 polls.

Asked about speculation that he had written to BJP president JP Nadda withdrawing his claim for a ticket, Akash Vijayvargiya told PTI, "We are soldiers of the BJP. Whatever order the party gives, we will follow it. We will work to make BJP win the Assembly elections."

Akash Vijayvargiya claimed party workers are very happy that his father had got a ticket since the latter was a "development man" with a deep connect with the public.

"My father will win Indore-1 seat by at least one lakh votes. The BJP will win more than 150 seats in the upcoming polls (to the 230-member Madhya Pradesh House)," he said.

Meanwhile, Indore-1 Congress MLA Sanjay Shukla slammed Kailash Vijayvargiya for his return to electoral politics and claimed the latter had sacrificed his son's career to further his own.

On Akash Vijayvargiya's prediction that the BJP will win the seat with a margin of at least one lakh votes, Shukla said "arrogant father and son" have been making such tall claims for long but "even Ravan's ego could not last".

Kailash Vijayvargiya won six consecutive Assembly polls between 1990 and 2013 from different seats in Indore district.

In the 2013 polls, he had defeated Congress' Antar Singh Darbar from Mhow seat by a margin of 12,216 votes.

