 MP: Woman Injured After Brick Falls On Head
The woman is in a critical condition and has been referred to Rewa Medical College hospital for treatment.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, October 02, 2023, 10:39 AM IST
Satna (Madhya Pradesh): A woman who was filling water bottle in the premises of Community Health Centre here was injured after a brick fell on her head on Sunday, police said. The woman is in a critical condition and has been referred to Rewa Medical College hospital for treatment.

The woman who received injury is Ramkali Gupta, a native of Obri village in Satna. She visited Community Health Centre and was filling bottle from a water cooler beneath the newly constructed building. Suddenly, a brick fell on her head and she fainted. Passers-by got her hospitalised at CHC itself, where she was given primary treatment and the police were informed. The police rushed to the spot and began investigation. After this, she was referred to Rewa medical college for treatment, the police said.

