 MP Elections 2023: Amit Shah To Undertake 84-Km-Long Roadshow In Dhar
Dhar gearing up for major political rallies, roadshows

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, November 06, 2023, 10:37 PM IST
article-image

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): The district is gearing up for major political rallies and roadshows as prominent leaders make their way to the region.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to undertake an 84-kilometer-long roadshow from Nagda to Mohankheda, seeking support for BJP candidates Rajvardhan Singh Dattigaon from Badnawar and Vel Singh Bhuria from Sardarpur. His visit to Badnawar is scheduled for November 11.

Amit Shah will kick off his roadshow by arriving in Nagda by helicopter at noon. He will address a public meeting in Nagda before commencing the roadshow.

Riding in a chariot, Shah will pass through Nagda, Kanavan, Borali and Bhainsola in Badnawar and then enter the Sardarpur assembly constituency.

The roadshow will continue, stopping at various locations for public meetings and Rath Sabhas, ultimately concluding in Mohankheda, where he will rest for the night.

Similarly, on November 9, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia will engage with the public in Tilgara village. MP and BJP state general secretary Kavita Patidar will also undertake public relations activities in various villages of the Badnawar assembly constituency on Tuesday.

