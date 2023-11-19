MP: Election Rivalry Triggers Violence In Bhopawar Between 2 Groups; Police Register 3 Cases

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Simmering election rivalry between two groups in Bhopawar village erupted into a violent clash, resulting in arson, vandalism and registration of three separate police cases.

The clash escalated quickly as both groups engaged in physical confrontations, causing significant damage to property and vehicles. The local authorities have initiated investigations into the incident and are taking necessary measures to restore peace in the village.

The incident unfolded on Saturday night when supporters of Congress candidate Pratap Grewal engaged in a physical altercation with those backing independent candidate Rajendra Singh Gamad, affiliated with JAYS organisation. The dispute quickly escalated, leading to the destruction of vehicles, the setting of a bike on fire and a chaotic scene at the police station.

Accused vandalised Dawar's vehicles

Mohan Dawar, a resident of Bhopawar, filed a police complaint alleging that Rajendra Singh Gamad and his supporters assaulted him over his support for Congress candidate Pratap Grewal. The accused reportedly vandalised Dawar's vehicles, including a parked bike, two pickups, a car and another vehicle. They also ransacked Dawar's house.

The confrontation intensified when Dawar and Bharat Gamad, a supporter of the independent candidate, approached the police station to file complaints. A heated argument ensued, degenerating into a physical altercation and vandalism. One of the accused damaged flower pots at the police station premises and assaulted a constable, breaking his mobile phone.

Police register three separate cases

In response to the complaints, the police registered three separate cases. A case was filed against Rajendra Singh Gamad, JAYS district president Bharat Gamad and others for vandalism and arson.

Another case was lodged against Mohan Dawar and Golu for assaulting Bharat Gamad. A third case was registered against Rajendra Singh, Bharat, Dilip, Yogesh, Kharadi, Badal, Shankar, Devanand, Tolaram Gamad, Arjun and two unidentified women for obstructing government work and creating a ruckus at the police station.

SDOP Ashutosh Patel affirmed that the police are thoroughly investigating the matter and taking strict action against those involved. He warned that anyone disrupting the peace of Sardarpur tehsil would face consequences.

Tolaram Gamad, father of injured Bharat Gamad, expressed concerns about perceived police bias. He claimed that his son was attacked by Congress supporters and that the police were not taking their complaints seriously.

The police have assured the public that they are maintaining vigilance and taking all necessary measures to prevent further incidents.

Out of the cases registered against 12 people, two were arrested. They were presented before the SDM on Sunday and sent to jail.