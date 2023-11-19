 Indore: Minor Boy Stabbed For Not Bringing Cigarette   
Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, November 19, 2023, 08:33 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A minor boy was stabbed by a man over a petty issue in the Bhanwarkuan area on Friday. The accused had told the boy to bring a cigarette and attacked him with a knife injuring him critically before fleeing from the scene when the boy was unable to bring the cigarette.

The boy is undergoing treatment in a city hospital and the police are searching for the accused.  According to the Bhanwarkuan police station staff, on the complaint of the 17-year-old boy, a case has been registered against the accused named Yogesh of the area.

The boy informed the police that he was going to a grocery shop in the Palda area when the accused met him and told him to bring a cigarette from the shop but when he could not bring the cigarette the accused started abusing him and attacked him with a knife.

The boy received an injury on his head. After the boy fell on the road, the accused managed to flee from there. A case has been registered against the accused under section 307 of the IPC and started a search for him.

