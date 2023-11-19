Indore: 3 Injured As Two Families Clash

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Three persons were injured as two families clashed following a dispute in Chandan Nagar area on Friday. People from both sides threw stones and bricks at each other. Police registered cases against both sides following cross-complaints.

According to police, the incident happened on Kalaria road on Friday afternoon. On the complaint of Rahul Chauhan, police registered a case against Raja Rajkamal, Dinesh Maniwal, Sachin Chowdhary and Rajesh Chowdhary. Rahul told police that the accused abused him and he objected to it.

Later, the accused thrashed him along with his cousin Abhishek. On the complaint of Rajesh Rajkamal, police registered a case against Abhishek Chauhan, Rahul, Lakhan and Jeevan. Rajesh told police that the accused thrashed him and attacked him with bricks after abusing him.

In another incident, a woman was injured after her husband hit her with a brick following a dispute over domestic issues. The incident happened at Diamond Palace near Bheru Maharaj temple, Chandan Nagar area.

According to police, one Seema lodged a complaint at Chandan Nagar police station stating that her husband Rahul Verma abused her and her mother-in-law after a dispute.

When they objected, Rahul hit Seema with a brick on her head and she started bleeding. The police registered a case against the accused under relevant sections of the IPC.

