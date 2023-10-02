MP: Division-Level Youth Parliament Ends

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): The 34th divisional-level youth parliament was held in Indore under the chief hospitality of former Lok Sabha MP Honourable Krishna Murari Moghe. About 325 students from teams of 6 schools under the regional office of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS), Bhopal, took part in the competition and presented the functioning of the Indian Parliament.

In his address, Moghe informed participating students about the parliamentary working system of the country and explained in detail various sessions of the Parliament – Budget Session, Question Hour, Zero Hour, etc. At the same time, he praised Indian democracy by mentioning the speech given by the country's former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee as the country's representative in the United Nations (UN).The programme began with garlanding the statue of Goddess Saraswati, lighting the lamp and Saraswati Vandana. Thereafter, school principal Neelam Malviya welcomed and felicitated the guests by giving them shawl, quince, book and green saplings. On this occasion, Prof director of IIT, Indore was present as the special guest. Suhas S Joshi and R Senthil Kumar was the deputy commissioner, Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan Regional Office, Bhopal.

On this occasion, vice chancellor of IIT Indore, Siba Prasad Hota and vice-chancellor Sureshchandra Thakur, Kiran Mishra, assistant commissioner, Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan Regional Office Bhopal, Principal Kendriya Vidyalaya Gwalior, Gaurav Dwivedi were specially present.Teams from Kendriya Vidyalaya Pachmarhi, Kendriya Vidyalaya No 1 Indore, Kendriya Vidyalaya Khandwa, Kendriya Vidyalaya No 1 Bhopal, Kendriya Vidyalaya, Bairagarh and Kendriya Vidyalaya, Mhow participated in the competition. Sandeep Pondarik, senior teacher, expressed his gratitude to all the guests, teachers and participants who directly and indirectly contributed in making the programme a success.