MP: DIG Hingankar, Addl CP Kapooria Promoted As IGP

Indore/Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government on Friday issued orders to promote 13 DIGs of 2006 batch as IGs. Officer on special duty to chief minister Anshuman Singh has been promoted as inspector general of police (IG). Besides, 18 SPs of 2009 and 2010 batch have been promoted as DIGs. The orders will come into effect from January 1, 2024.

From Indore, DIG (Indore rural) RK Hingankar and additional CP Manish Kapooria were promoted as IG. Those who have been promoted as DIG areáDCP (traffic) Manish Kumar Agarwal, DCP (crime) Nimish Agrawal, 15th SAF commandant (Indore) Pankaj Shrivastava, DCP (Indore) Rajesh Kumar Singh, PSO to DGP Vineet Kapoor and RAPTC commandant (Indore) Dharmendra Singh Bhadoria.

Others who have been promoted as IG include DIG (PHQ) Ruchivardhan Mishra, Khargone range DIG Chandrashekhar Solanki, DIG (complaints & human rights) Chitra N, Ujjain range DIG Anil Singh Kushwaha, Jabalpur range DIG RRS Parihar, additional transport commissioner Arvind Kumar Saxena, PHQ DIGs Vineet Khanna, Himmani Khanna, Rewa range DIG Mithlesh Shukla and Bhopal additional police commissioner Anurag Sharma.

Besides, 18 IPS officers of 2009 and 2010 batch have been promoted as DIG. They include director, publicity, Ashutosh Pratap Singh, commandant 6th SAF Jabalpur Saket Prakash Pandey, Chhatarpur SP Amit Sanghi, AIG Tusharkant Vidyarthi, AIG (PHQ) Satyendra Kumar Shukla, Khandwa SP Virendra Kumar Singh, SSP (radio) Bhopal PrashantKhare, 7th SAF Bhopal Commandant Atul Singh, AIG (PHQ) Abid Khan, Singrauli SP Yusuf Qureshi, AIG (PHQ) Siddharth Bahuguna and AIG (PHQ) Hemant Chouhan.