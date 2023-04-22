MP: Dhar Congress’s march against anti-people policies of BJP government

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): On the call of Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge and MP Congress president Kamal Nath, the district Congress committee took out a protest march against anti-democratic activities and anti-people policies of the BJP-led Central and State governments.

Many senior leaders of the district led the mass Satyagraha movement. All Congress workers gathered at Milan Mahal Hall at 10.30 am, from where they took out a vehicle rally raising slogans against the anti-government policies by hoisting the Congress flag on motorcycles.

Madhya Pradesh Congress vice-president Mujeeb Qureshi, district Congress in-charge Nirmal Mehta, former MP Gajendra Singh Rajukhedi, MLA Dr Hiralal Alawa, MLA Pratap Grewal, state Congress general secretary Kuldeep Singh Bundela, former district Congress president Balmukund Singh Gautam, women Congress president Vijeta Trivedi and many other Congress leaders and workers were present.

All the Congress leaders and workers marched to collector's office raising slogans against the government, where a memorandum addressed to the President of India was read out by Sardarpur MLA Pratap Grewal.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Dhar gears up to prevent child marriages on Akshay Tritiya today