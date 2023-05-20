MP: Devotees flout norms at Pashupatinath Temple, carry bags in the sanctorum despite ban

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Several devotees were spotted carrying bags in the sanctum sanctorum of Pashupatinath temple in Mandsaur on Saturday, despite strict prohibitions.

Recently, the Pashupatinath temple, was declared a high-security zone by the Ministry of Home Affairs, has faced scrutiny regarding lax security measures.

As per report of Nai Duniya, even with the presence of private security personnel, the guardians of the temple's security appear to be less vigilant and more engrossed in their mobile devices. This negligence has allowed visitors to easily carry their bags from the temple premises into the sanctum sanctorum, raising significant concerns about the safety of the temple and its devotees.

To address the security shortcomings, the temple committee had previously placed an order worth Rs 25 lakhs for security equipment, including metal detectors, CCTV cameras, binoculars, and watch towers. However, the temple currently operates with only 51 functioning CCTV cameras, while other security equipment remains absent or non-operational.

Furthermore, the bag scanner machine, crucial for ensuring thorough bag checks, has remained broken since the 2019 flood damage. As the machine stays out of order, bags are not being adequately screened, allowing visitors to enter the temple premises and sanctum sanctorum with unchecked bags.

The temple management committee allocates an annual contract to a private security company to handle security arrangements. The committee currently spends around one and a half lakh rupees per month on private guards.

The Collector and Chairman of the Temple Management Committee, Dilip Kumar Yadav, has assured increased vigilance concerning the temple's security. He has pledged to restore the bag scanner machine to full functionality and implement stricter measures to prevent visitors from carrying bags into the sanctum sanctorum. Prompt actions are expected to address the prevailing security concerns and safeguard the revered Pashupatinath temple.