MP: Councilors Will Get Free Water Tanker, But People Will Have To Pay Tanker Fee In Sarangpur

Sarangpur (Madhya Pradesh): In the latest development within the local municipality, the local body has decided to provide free water tankers to councillors while the residents are expected to pay. This decision has sparked debate and raised questions about fairness and equality in the community.

As per the decision, residents seeking a water tanker will now be required to pay a fee ranging from Rs 300 to Rs 400 and obtain a receipt for the service.

Interestingly, municipal employees and ward councillors from all 18 wards, will enjoy the privilege of 24-hour free access to water tankers delivered to their residences.

This stark contrast in treatment has ignited discussions regarding fairness and transparency in municipal services.

Many residents are questioning the rationale behind this decision, wondering why their elected representatives are receiving special treatment while they are left to foot the bill for essential services.

Locals claimed that it is unfortunate that the promises made during the municipal elections have not been fulfilled, not even providing free water tankers.

Tankers allegedly reach the councillor's family amidst a public shortage

Sources have reported a concerning disparity in water tanker distribution in Ward 2, where BJP councillor representative’s family and tenants in Ward 16 are allegedly receiving special treatment. While residents struggle to secure tankers without receipts, Ahirwar's associates are purportedly ensuring regular supplies to his relatives' residences.

Read Also Indore: IMC To Charge Double Fee For Legalising Tap Connection From March 7

An incident on Thursday at noon saw council employees deliver water directly to a private household, raising questions about preferential treatment. Furthermore, reports suggest that employees are conducting water tanker services at night, contrary to regulations.

When contacted Sarangpur chief municipal officer (CMO) LS Dodiya to know his take on potential misuse of resources and ensuring accountability in Ward 16, Dodiya said that if any of the councillor provide tankers to any of his relatives, then we will look into the matter. As far as water tankers are being put in Ward 16, I want to know that if tankers have been put in without receipt, then action will be taken as per the rules."