 MP: CM Seeks Support For MLA Dr Pandey
MP: CM Seeks Support For MLA Dr Pandey

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, November 01, 2023, 09:33 PM IST
Jaora (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday addressed an election campaign in Pipli Bazaar, seeking support for BJP candidate MLA Dr Rajendra Pandey. A roadshow was conducted from the helipad to the meeting site, with MLA Dr Pandey taking part.

CM emphasised the development initiatives undertaken in Jaora, highlighting the construction of one of the two approved overbridges in the region. He also mentioned development efforts in Jaora including the inauguration of two CM Rise schools in the field of education, with plans to open ten more. CM said that an expressway has become operational, attracting potential investments from major business institutions, for which an industrial park is being established on the sugar mill land.

The Ladli Behna Yojana aims to empower 1.32 crore women in the state, promoting self-respect and equality, he said. He criticised the previous Nath government for halting various schemes, promising their resumption if the BJP is re-elected. He emphasised the potential for development in Jaora and pledged to unveil a statue of Lakshminarayan Pandey in the region after victory. MP Sudhir Gupta, MLA Keyur Bhai Rokadia, cabinet minister Bharatdas Bairagi and others were present.

Indore: Accused Of Thefts Worth Rs 1 Cr Arrested From City

Indore: Man Held For Fleeing With Sports Bike On Pretext Of Test Ride

Indore: Two Arrested For Robbing Teacher Of Gold Chain

Indore: Meeting Of Nodal Officers & General Observers Held

Indore: Poll Parties Constituted For Vote From Home

