MP Bypolls: Sajjan Singh Verma meets workers at Congress election office

Hatpipliya: By-election in charge of Hatpipliya assembly constituency, former cabinet minister Sajjan Singh Verma held a meeting with workers at the Hatpipliya election office.

Verma discussed by-elections with former Beej Nigam president Shantilal Gami and district Congress president Ashok Patel. Verma held meetings with party workers and attended mass contact programmes. Rajesh Tanwar, Mahendra GAmi, Shailendra Singh Rajawat, Bansi Tawar and many other Congress leaders and workers were also present.