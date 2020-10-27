MP by-elections is a fight between two 'jodis': Jyotiraditya Scindia

Indore: Rajya Sabha MP and senior BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday taunted the Congress by saying now that he and chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan have come together what is left on the other side (Congress side).

"This election is between two 'jodis' -- one of Shivraj and I and another of Digvijaya Singh and Kamal Nath," he said while addressing an election rally at Chandravatiganj in Sanwer constituency.

The BJP leader said that Diiggy-Nath jodi indulges in corruption and take people for a ride whenever they come to power.

"On the other hand, Shivraj is a man for development. Now, it is up to voter to select the better jodi," he said.

Scindia had come to seek vote for his protege Tulsi Silawat who is contesting bypoll on BJP ticket.

Scindia claimed that Silawat not only gave up his legislator's post but also his ministerial berth in just 15 months because Nath government was not delivering promises made to the people.

"When Silawat went to Nath with an agenda for Sanwer's development, the latter shut the door on his face. Now, it's time for people of Sanwer to shut the door on the face of Nath when he comes to the constituency seeking votes," he said.

"After joining BJP government, Silawat got approval for Rs 2500 crore Narmada project. So now, water is coming, a new train is coming and new network of roads are coming to Sanwer. We will convert Sanwer into Punjab," he said .

Scindia whose rally was to start at 4 reached about an hour late. He addressed the rally for nearly 10 minutes and left saying that helicopter is not allowed to fly after sunset so he would have to leave early.