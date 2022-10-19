MP: Buy needful items from the local vendors, MP Dr Solanki to people

FP NEWS SERVICE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Rajya Sabha MP Dr Sumer Singh Solanki from Barwani once again showcases how he is down to earth person and close to locals even after representing the area in the upper house.

Dr Solanki who earlier honoured the cobblers working on the pavement by presenting flowers and garland on the occasion of Sant Ravidas Jayanti, on Tuesday visited one potter’s house and interacted with his family.

Dr Solanki also tried his hand on the wheel and prepared a few of the earthen lamps along with potter and appreciated the members of Prajapati Samaj for toiling hard to lighten others' place during the time of Diwali.

He was presented with Shrimad Bhagavad Gita and he promised to give potter an electronic machine for spinning the wheel.

Earlier, Dr Solanki visited Barwani town where he saw that many potter companions were earning their living from the old-time wheel.

On the occasion of Diwali, he promised to give him electronic machines from the MP Volunteer Fund, so that the potters would be able to run their employment by making more quantity of clay material in less time. Solanki told that Prajapat society is doing the work of making gold from clay.

He appealed to people to buy diyas and other needful items from the local vendors as it will encourage local business. He added that one small step will help children of our poor people to celebrate Diwali with joy.