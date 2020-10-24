MP Biodiversity Online Quiz Contest: Indore team bags 2nd place, finds place in October 24 finale

Indore: Madhya Pradesh State Biodiversity Online Quiz Contest 2020 finale will be held on October 24, 2020, i.e. on International Day for Climate Change. Indore’s team makes it to finale by bagging second place in semi-finals.

Over 6,300+ teams from 52 districts grouped into four slots are competing for the top 7 positions in state. The top 7 teams will compete in the finale to win the title of quiz champion.

Sharing details about the quiz, APCCF Sreenivasa Murthy Rangaiah said, “Biodiversity is the variety of life found on earth which includes plants, animals and microorganisms as well. India is one of the 17 mega bio-diverse countries of the World. With 2.5% land area of the World, India accounts for 7.5% of World's biodiversity.”

He added that keeping our biodiversity, i.e. all the organisms alive is the only way for us to sustain on the earth. “The essential aim of the quiz is to ensure that students know about it and make an effort to conserve our biodiversity,” Rangaiah said.

Indore bags second place

As shared by district forest officer (DFO) Indore Dr Kiran Bisen, the second place was bagged by Indore’s team. Shaan Chaddha, Shreya Sinha and Ishaan Maheshwari have bagged second place and have received Rs 21,000 and android phone. The trio will be competing in state-level championship and representing the district.

The first place award was bagged by Vidit Tiwari, Nandini Singh Chouhan and Tanya Bane from Siddhi. Third place was awarded to Prabhanshu Mishra, Awdhesh Mahapatra and Ayushman Singh from Singrauli.

Awards for winners

First: Rs 30,000/- + Tabloid

Second: Rs 21,000/- + Android Mobile

Third: Rs 15,000/- + Electronic Watch