MP: Bike Rams Truck While Evading Pothole, Two Critically Injured

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): Two persons were critically injured as their bike rammed into a moving truck while trying to evade potholes on Indore-Ichhapur Highway in Burhanpur district.

The accident occurred as the biker attempted to evade a pothole, ultimately crashing into a truck along the highway. As per eyewitnesses, the impact of the collision was such that the bike was damaged completely, drawing a crowd to the scene.

Fortunately, Khandwa MP Gnyaneshwar Patil was passing through the same route and stopped his vehicle at the accident spot. Acting swiftly, he took the injured to the district hospital for urgent medical treatment. The frequency of accidents on this stretch of the highway has raised concerns among locals. Commuters often struggle to navigate these bumpy road conditions, leading to frequent accidents.

Despite the recurring accidents and evident risks to public safety, the authorities have seemingly overlooked the urgent need for repairs and maintenance. Potholes have continued to remain death traps for residents despite complaints by citizens. The administration must redress hazardous conditions persiste on the Indore-Ichhapur Highway and prevent further tragic accidents.

19 Women Among 33 Injured As Passenger Bus Overturns In Mandsaur

At least 33 passengers, including 19 women and one child, were injured after a bus they were travelling in from Mandsaur to Pratapgarh district in Rajasthan overturned late on Monday night, police said. All the injured were rushed to the district hospital in a truck and later in an ambulance, where three passengers were said to be critical. According to police, the bus belonged to Jakhar Travels and was commuting from Mandsaur towards Pratapgarh. The speeding bus went out of control and overturned near Hathuniya village, they said.

There was an outcry inside the bus after the accident, following which locals rushed to the spot and rescued passengers by breaking the glass windows of the bus. On receiving information, a police team from Hathunia police station reached the spot and rushed passengers to the district hospital. ASP Rishikesh Meena and administrative officers also reached the district hospital and took stock of the situation.

Presently, the treatment of the injured is going on in the district hospital, ASP Meena said. Although the exact cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained, primarily because of a tyre burst, he added.