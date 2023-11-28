 Indore: Electricity Company Employee’s Body Found Near Railway Track, Kin Allege Murder 
Tuesday, November 28, 2023, 02:13 PM IST
Indore: Electricity Company Employee’s Body Found Near Railway Track, Kin Allege Murder  | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 27-year-old electricity company employee's body was found near the railway track in Banganga police station jurisdiction late on Monday. The family members alleged that he was murdered, and his body was thrown near the railway track. 

The man was identified as Vinay Thakur, a resident of Shanti Nagar, Bangarda Road. Vinay's father, Nimi Chand, alleged that his son was murdered as his motorcycle was also missing from the spot.

He had spoken to Vinay around 12:30 am and asked him to return home as the weather was not good. Vinay told his father that he would come to the house soon.

After two hours, when his father called again, a policeman answered his cell phone and told him that the railroad workers had discovered his son's body close to the railway track. Vinay had a sister and was his parents' sole son. He was supposed to get married in April of the following year.

At first, it was thought that he had died after being struck by a train. Still, the family members are being questioned by the authorities as they look into the situation.

The body has been submitted for an autopsy by the police, and the autopsy report will reveal the true cause of death. We're waiting on the autopsy results, and more research has started.

