MP: Ancient God’s idol found from farmland in Dhar

FPNS

DHAR: An ancient idol of God was recovered on Saturday from agricultural land near an under-construction colony located in Ahmadabad four-lane in Nogaon village in Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh during the digging of agricultural land.

As per information received, a few idols of God, Lord Budhha were unearthed from agricultural land near under construction of Krishna Green Colony on Nogaon Fourlane. Idols surfaced while a few children were removing fodder from the land.

FPNS

The information spread like wildfire in the village, a sea of people accumulated at the site and later informed the police who seized idols from the site. Around 2 feet statue resembling Lord Budhha was also unearthed from the site. Some of the idols recovered are fragmented. SI Raju Makwana, who arrived from Nogaon police station, reached the spot along with the team and took the possession of idols.

FPNS

Police have informed Archaeological Department about the discovery. Giving further information, Superintendent of Police Aditya Pratap Singh told that locals have claimed to have found god’s idols from agricultural land. The information about the finding of the idol has been given to the Archaeological Department.

The height of the statue is said to be about two feet. The Archaeological Department will investigate the antiquity of these rare statues, only then it will be known how old the idols are.