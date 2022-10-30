Dhar: Suspended TI, SI reinstated month after incident

FP

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Suspension of Kukshi police station in-charge CB Singh and sub inspector (SI) JC Ninana has been revoked after superintendent of police (SP) Aditya Pratap Singh reviewed the case after completion of 45 days.

Police officials who had been suspended over dereliction of duty in IAS, SDM attack case have been reinstated and posted at new stations. TI Singh was given the charge of Amjhera police station, whereas sub-inspector has been sent to Sardarpur police station. The SP had constituted SIT for investigation into the case.

Notably, Kukshi sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Navjeevan Vijay Panwar (IAS) and Dahi naib tehsildar Rajesh Bhide were attacked while they were chasing a vehicle carrying illicit liquor.The vehicle of the tehsildar was also vandalised on the spot after an attempt was also made to kidnap the tehsildar as well.

Taking cognisance into the attack on SDM and other administrative officers, SP Aditya Pratap Singh has line attached and suspended Kukshi police station in-charge CB Singh and Nisarpur police outpost in-charge for dereliction of duty and suspended security personnel Punit Panchal of SDM Panwar, since he did not fire even as the incident took place in front of him.

A total of 19 suspected were booked in the case including key accused Sukhram and liquor contractor Babi Bhatia. A reward of Rs 10k for each accused has been announced. Out of the 19 accused, nine of them have been arrested so far and sent to jail after court proceedings. A letter has been sent to revenue officials seeking detailed information about properties owned by accused in Jhabua, Alirajpur, Barwani and police will further initiate action under sections 82 and 83 of the IPC.