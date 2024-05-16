MP: Man Booked For Making Video While Casting Vote

Pune Shocker! Couple Asked to Remove Clothes, Photographed Robbed at Knife Point | Representative Image

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Sonkatch police in Dewas district registered a non-cognizable case against a voter who made a video on his mobile phone while casting his vote in Bisakhedi village, an official said. The incident occurred on May 13 at polling booth number 189 in Bisakhedi village when the voting for the Dewas Lok Sabha constituency was on, he said.

A voter, Dharmendra Singh Rajput, took out his mobile phone and made a video of the process of casting his vote and also of the voting for a particular candidate, said the official. Anjali Aggarwal, an officer of sector 26 of Sonkatch assembly, said that as his act violated secrecy norms related to the voting process, a complaint was filed against him by micro observer Sunil Malviya of the booth.

Taking cognizance, Aggarwal filed an official complaint with the Sonkatch police station on May 14. Accordingly, a non-cognizable case was registered against the voter under section 128 of the IPC, he said. Sector officer Gupta has attached a written complaint along with an apology letter, observer's information letter and voter ID of the accused voter.