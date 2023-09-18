MP: Alirajpur On High Alert | Representative Image

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Alirajpur is on high alert as incessant rainfall has pounded the region for the past two days. Collector Dr Abhay Arvind Bedekar is closely monitoring the situation and has issued instructions for comprehensive vigilance.

Under Dr Bedekar's directives, all sub-divisional officers, revenue officials, tehsildars, naib tehsildars, kotwars and other department staff are actively patrolling and closely monitoring ponds, water structures, bridges and rivers.

Naib tehsildars and their teams have been dispatched to areas experiencing culvert overflow, while police and home guard personnel have been deployed strategically.

The water flow is under continuous observation, and strict restrictions have been imposed on pedestrians and vehicles at overflowing points. The district's water resources department and other relevant bodies are monitoring the situation in both small and large bodies of water.

Collector Dr Bedekar has emphasised the need for field staff to remain vigilant. Immediate measures have been taken to clear roads obstructed by fallen trees caused by strong storms.

The water logging situation in Kakrana and Fata Dam is being actively monitored.

The collector urged residents to avoid waterlogged areas, refrain from crossing overflowing culverts and heed heavy rain warnings. He maintained constant communication with field teams and the control rooms to ensure a proactive response to the evolving weather conditions.

