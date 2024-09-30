 MP: Accused Caught After 25 Years On Run Over Robbery Case
Tahed had been working as a labourer and had returned to his home in Jhabua, where he was caught during the combing patrol operation.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, September 30, 2024, 10:38 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | ANI

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): An accused, absconding for 25 years, was arrested during a combing patrol by the Kalyanpura police station in-charge Nirbhay Singh Bhuria and his team. The team, led by the station in-charge Bhuria, has achieved a major success in arresting two fugitives, including one who had been absconding for 25 years. 

Madu Vasunia, a 45-year-old resident of Negadia, was arrested and presented in court. He had been absconding for three years. Luniya Tahed, a 55-year-old resident of village Negadia, Rajasthan, was arrested after 25 years of evading the law.

He was wanted in connection with a robbery case in Dwarka, Gujarat, in 1999. Tahed had been working as a labourer and had returned to his home in Jhabua, where he was caught during the combing patrol operation. Gujarat police had announced a reward of Rs 10,000 for information leading to Tahed's arrest.

Kalyanpura police team has been announced to be rewarded with a cash prize by the Jhabua SP for their commendable work.

The successful operation was the result of a combing patrol initiative launched by SP Padmavilochan Shukla and ASP Premlal Kurve, which aimed to arrest warrantees and check on vigilant miscreants and goons in the district.

