MP: 6 Hurt As Bus Rams Into Truck While Overtaking In Khandwa

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): At least six passengers were injured on Wednesday afternoon in a bus accident that took place along Indore Road in Khandwa.

The Amar Jyoti bus heading towards Sanawad met with an accident while it was trying to overtake a truck. The accident happened at around 3 pm near the RTO office when the Amar Jyoti bus (Sanawad-Khandwa), full of labourers, tried to overtake the truck and lost control and rammed into it.

The impact of the collision was such that the front part of the bus was also damaged. After the collision, the truck driver along with the truck fled towards Chaigaonmakhan.

On the other hand, the bus driver and conductor fled from the spot to escape repercussions.

According to passengers, the accident happened due to the over-speeding bus trying to overtake a truck. About half a dozen passengers seated in the cabin were injured and sent to the district hospital by ambulance.

None of the injured is serious, police said.

