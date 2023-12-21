MP: 1 Dead, 8 Injured After Drunk Driver Rams Passenger Bus Into Truck In Khandwa

MP: 1 Killed, 8 Injured After Drunk Driver Rams Passenger Bus Into Truck In Khandwa | Representational image

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): One person was killed and eight others were seriously injured after a passenger bus heading from Maharashtra to Indore met head-on collision with a truck, informed Chegaonmakhan police.

An incident was reported at Torni Fanta at around 5 am on Thursday, near Deshgaon village.

The impact was so intense that the truck's engine was completely crushed, leaving a mangled mass of metal.

The incident caused panic among the passengers, who immediately alerted the authorities about the driver's reckless behaviour. Passengers were informed that the driver had an inebriant condition and was driving a bus while drinking liquor.

After the accident, both the driver and conductor abandoned the bus and fled the spot.

Both legs of truck driver fractured

The police launched a search operation to locate and apprehend both the driver and conductor, ensuring that they face legal consequences for their actions.

Both legs of the truck driver were fractured. He was admitted to Khandwa District Hospital along with other injured passengers, while those who sustained minor injuries were taken to the Chaigaonmakhan community health centre. One passenger, identified as Babban died in an accident.

One of the woman passneger, a resident of Jalgaon admitted in the district hospital and told that it was 5 am, at that time, there was fog on the road and the bus was travelling at high speed. The bus driver was drunk, and he also had a liquor bottle with him.

When many passengers asked him not to drink and drive, he told him not to worry, be carefree. I have a habit and will take every one Indore safely. After some time there was a strong shock and we saw our bus met an accident.