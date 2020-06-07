Monsoon likely to hit Indore by June 18

Indore: With sporadic pre-monsoon showers across the city, the temperature again rose over 35 degrees Celsius on Sunday. The increasing temperature coupled with humidity turned the weather itchy.

However, cool breeze blew in the evening but it couldn’t rescue the people from humid conditions for long.

The temperature which had dropped below 24 degrees Celsius a couple of days ago, due to the effect of cyclone Nisarga, again crossed 35 degrees Celsius-mark.

The regional meteorological department officials have forecasted light showers in the city for the next couple of days and also believed that weather would remain same as humidity will increase.

Officials have also warned of heavy rainfall in some parts of the state and said that Indore region would see light to moderate rainfall.

Meanwhile, city’s total rainfall reached 68.9 mm (2.71 inches) and the officials have expected the monsoon to hit the city by June 18.

The humidity on Sunday morning was 69 per cent and was 39 per cent in the evening.

“A Low Pressure Area is likely to form over east-central Bay of Bengal during next 48 hours. It is likely to move west northwest wards and become more marked during subsequent 24 hours. Under its influence, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall accompanied with isolated heavy falls over Vidarbha, Gangetic West Bengal, Gujarat state and south Madhya Pradesh during June 10-11.”

The maximum temperature on Sunday was recorded at 35.2 degrees Celsius, which was four degrees Celsius below the normal while the minimum temperature at 24.2 degrees Celsius which was one degree Celsius below normal.

Weather in June

The major climatic feature of Indore in June is the onset of the southwest monsoon which brings rapid fall in day temperature. The normal date for onset of monsoon is June 13 but there had been occasions when It has set In early and late also as late as second week of July. The mean maximum temperature comes down to less than to 40°C by about June 10 There are occasions of hot spell with a rise in temperature even after the onset of monsoon. The mean minimum temperature lies between 25°C to 26° C. The average rainfall for the month is 1532 mms and the number of rainy days is 7.3. The rainfall is sometimes accompanied by thunderstorm. The average number of days of thunderstorm is 6.6 some of the thunderstorms are accompanied by squall. To summarise the climatic experience in this month gives double feeling one of the scorching heat during the first half of the month and then a sudden relief with the advance of monsoon during the second half of the month. Many of the monsoon advances are associated with northwest movement of monsoon depression or cyclonic storm from the Bay of Bengal and on a few occasions with the northeast movement of depressions or cyclonic storms from Arabian Sea.