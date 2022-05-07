Mhow: Upset over power cuts, locals set sub-station on fire

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Irked by frequent power cuts, a group of people set fire to a power sub-station at a village in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district, an official said on Saturday.

A group of locals attacked the power sub-station at Datoda village near here late Friday night, Rajesh Mahoure, executive engineer of the Mhow division, told PTI.

Angry villagers also pelted stones and manhandled operators Rahul Goyal and Deepak Wasuniya who were posted there, he said.

The group entered the premises and poured diesel and kerosene on the control panel and `relay' of the station before setting them on fire, the official said.

As the relay and control panel were completely destroyed, the power supply in a large area has been affected, Mahoure added.

Officials of the state-run Madhya Pradesh Power Distribution Company have lodged a complaint over the incident with Simrol police station, he said.

Mhow additional superintendent of police Shashikant Kankane said a case under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code has been registered.

One Durga Singh Dabi has been made prime accused in the case and other accused are being identified, he said.

Published on: Saturday, May 07, 2022, 08:32 PM IST