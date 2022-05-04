Mhow News Update: Shobha Yatra mark Parshuram jayanti

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): A grand procession was taken out on Lord Parshuram's Jayanti by the Brahmin society of Vipra Samaj. A large number of people marked their presence in the procession which began from dharamshala. People showered flowers at Shobha Yatra as it passed through the town. Muslim community members welcomed the procession at Phool Chowk. Lord Parshuram's party was also taken out in the reception by Pappu Khan Mujeeb Qureshi, city Congress President of Muslim society, Lokesh Sharma Ram Kishore Shukla of Brahmin society in this procession. Many dignitaries, sants, religious leaders and scores of devotees participated in the yatra which culminated at Janapav Kuti, the birthplace of Lord Parashuram. Local administration and police had made arrangements on the occasion.

21 couples tie nuptial knot at mass wedding ceremony

Pithampur (Mhow): The Unorganized Workers' Congress held a mass marriage programme on the auspicious occasion of Akshay Tritiya. As many as 21 couples tied nuptials knot as per Hindu rituals in the mass marriage programme organised under the aegis of Kamgar Congress. More than 4000 people attended the programme. Congress workers have mangalsutra and utensils to the newlywed couples. Ashutosh Bisen, Kuldeep Singh Bundela, Antar Singh Darbar, Hardev Singh Jat, Kailash Sagar, Chokse, and other Congress leaders and workers were present in the program.

Eid celebrated with gaiety after 2-year Covid hiatus

After a gap of two years, Muslim community members celebrated Eid with great enthusiasm in Mhow and Pithampur on Tuesday. Hundreds of Muslims offered Eid prayers at Idgah on Mau-Indore Road. The community members prayed for peace and prosperity in the country. Eid Namaz was also offered at the big mosque located at Chowpatty in Pithampur industrial area. The community members greeted each other. Eid prayers were offered at Mhow Idgah. Police had made elaborate security arrangements. Superintendent of Police (Rural) Bhagwant Virde monitored the security arrangements.

Published on: Wednesday, May 04, 2022, 01:37 AM IST