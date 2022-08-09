e-Paper Get App

Mhow: Tricolour rally under ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, August 09, 2022, 01:18 AM IST
article-image

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Dr B R Ambedkar University tricolour rally was organised in the “HarGharTiranga” campaign under the Amrit Mahotsav of Independence in Ambedkar Social Sciences University. In the programme, a booklet named "Development Story of National Flag" and information related to it was distributed to students.

Vice chancellor, Professor DK Sharma described the importance of the national flag in front of everyone and the students were encouraged to put up "HarGhar Tri-colour". Prof D K Verma, academic dean, appealed to students to hoist tricolour in their homes and urged to read books on the development of the national flag. Registrar Dr Ajay Verma congratulated all the students, officers, staff and faculty members present at the Amrit Mahotsav of Independence function.

