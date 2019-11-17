Mhow: Rau SDM issues notices to 10 restaurants of Jhoomarghat

Mhow: Rau SDM has issued notices to ten property owners of Jhoomarghat area on Friday. Out of these, six are running restaurants and hotels in the residential area. The notices were issued following complaint by Jhoomarghat residents welfare association president Capt Grover regarding inconvenience caused to the residents due to these restaurants and hotels.

There was panic amongst the restaurant owners on Friday when Naib Tehsildar Sanjay Garg reached the area and started inspecting the houses, against whom the complaints had been made.

Rau SDM Ravish Kumar said that except Hotel Mashal and Dental College, all other properties in the area are residential but certain persons were running hotels and restaurants in them. He said that all concerned have been asked to appear in his court on Monday and submit their reply to the notices otherwise action will be taken against them.

As per the sources, majority of the residents of the society are retired officers of defense or other government departments and they are facing problems as customers of these restaurants and hotels often park their vehicles outside their gates, due to which they are not able to move out of their houses. Also, they play loud music till late night, due to which the residents face problems.