Mhow: Personal finance workshop organised for women cops

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): A workshop titled "Save Money, Increase Money" was organised at the Brilliant Convention Centre in Indore for more than a hundred women police so that they could learn personal investment. Bharat Ki Beti Foundation under Women "UDAN: Vertical Interaction Programme" of police and My Salt (My) from Mumbai and Bangalore. Salt) team organised the programme.

The function was conducted by Surbhi Manocha Choudhary, founder of the Foundation and Chaitra Chidanand and Nidhi Sachdev from My Salt gave training to the police personnel on personal investment.

ADCP Manisha Soni Pathak talked about personal finance and tax planning and gave insights into many financial products that facilitate financial planning. She also talked about the importance of pension and its planning. Chaitra and Nidhi explained the advantages of financial planning for women. They also talked about inflation, digital gold and financial projection that helps one to know the future growth of your investment.

