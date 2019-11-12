Mhow: Encroachments removed from auto testing track

Pithampur (Mhow): Dhar district administration and police reached Sagore village near Pithampur located 20 kilometres away from here and removed encroachment from National Automotive Test Tracks (NATRAX).

On Monday, Pithampur sub-divisional magistrate Virendra Katarey led the team and removed encroachment from track number 14. Officials said those who were left will be removed by coming Monday. The administration will construct a wall around track to prevent encroachments in future.

Before this, administration had removed encroachment from 13 tracks where testing of vehicles has begun. Meanwhile, track No 14, meant for high speed vehicles, has yet to become functional as more than 50 families are awaiting compensation and are not ready to move from there.

The families moved court but Indore bench of MP High Court High did not grant the stay. “That is why we launched encroachment removal drive. We took every possible step to shift villagers to other place peacefully. Our hard work paid off as no dispute arose during the entire drive,” Katarey said.

The district administration had given deadline till September 15 to villagers to shift to other place. But no action has been taken against them due to heavy rain and festivals. The administration hopes to relocate them by coming Monday.