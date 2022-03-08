Mhow: Army marksmanship unit shooter shines at ISSF World Cup

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): The Indian Army’s Ace Rapid Fire Pistol Shooter, Subedar Gurpreet Singh along with Anish Bhanwala and BhaveshShekhawat bagged the Silver Medal at the 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men Team event at the Gold Medal Match conducted at Cairo, Egypt on 7 Mar 2022.

Subedar Gurpreet Singh who had represented the country in Rio Olympics 2016 displayed tremendous skills, consistency and excelled in the event. The Indian team edged past the Indonesian and Czech Republic team in supreme fashion to clinch the podium finish. With this, the former Commonwealth Games gold medallis

