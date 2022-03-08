Bhopal: Five member committee to probe CBSE schools on charging fee during covid period against norms

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The District Education Officer of Bhopal has formed a five member committee to probe if CBSE affiliated schools in the state capital charged fees against norms during the Covid-19 period, said the DEO, Nitin Saxena.

The move comes after some parents complained with Lok Sabha MP Pragya Thakur that fees were charged by the schools much against the prescribed orders during the corona period.

After the complaints of parents, Pragya Thakur had written to the district education officer to probe parent’s charges and submit a report.

Now the district education officer has constituted a committee that a principal of a government school Sudhakar Parashar, senior teachers Deewan Singh, Bhagat Singh Raghuvanshi and Shradha Shrivastava besides representative of BJP MP- Sandeep Shrivastava.

Large numbers of parents had started a campaign against private schools in the state capital accusing schools of charging fees against orders issued by the state government and the High Court.

Government and the court had instructed the schools to charge only tuition fee only for pandemic periods when schools were closed and students were attending classes through the online medium.

The committee will present the report on four points including if CBSE affiliated schools are adopting NCERT syllabus, if student-teacher ratio is according to prescribed norms, if schools are providing adequate health and safety measures and if the schools charged the parents with fees against prescribed rules.

The committee has to submit the report within 15 days.

Published on: Tuesday, March 08, 2022, 03:11 PM IST