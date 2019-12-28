Metro rail project in Indore: Traffic jams, disputes at construction sites

Indore: Though construction under Metro rail project is going on at some of the city’s busiest roads, the metro rail department seems least concerned about aspects that are causing inconvenience to people living near the project construction site.

According to information obtained from metro officials of other cities, where ever metro project construction work is carried out, construction company deploys workers to guide people. This is conspicuously absent in Indore.

People staying near Heera Nagar Square, Royal Bungalow intersection, Robot Square and Radisson Square where the project construction work is on have complained about daily traffic jams. Though the traffic jam exists for brief period, it makes the area congested, which at times leads to disputes among commuters.

“I leave home 35 minutes early to reach coaching class in Vijay Nagar in the evening,” said Deepesh, a resident of Heera Nagar. This is despite the fact that his coaching class is held three kilometres away from his house.

Renu Shrivastava who works near Robot Square stays at Anchal Nagar in Pipliyahana area. She said she faces traffic jams everyday due to flyover construction. Besides, road from Robot Square to Radisson Square has become narrow as barricades have been put up for metro rail work.

‘We’ll deploy more traffic constables’

“Yes, there is a problem at Bapat Square, Heera Nagar Square and Royal Bungalow intersection. For this, I have deployed traffic police constables. We will make sure to deploy more policemen to facilitate city’s traffic flow.”

Umakant Choudhary, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Traffic)

‘We’ll make sure no problems occur’

“Traffic police constables and officers have been deployed at Radisson and Robot Square. Vehicular flow is heavy on Ring Road. I will deploy officials and instruct them to make sure no problems occur.”

Santosh Upadhyay, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Traffic)

No comments

No competent authority was present at city office of Metro rail project construction company - Dilip Buildcon Ltd - to give statement on inconvenience caused to commuters at construction sites. They evaded Free Press queries by saying that there is no company official in city to give statements as the project is monitored from Bhopal.