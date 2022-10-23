Metro Rail construction: Segment work for viaduct between Super Corridor 3 and Super Corridor 2 started

Indore(Madhya Pradesh): Indore Metro Rail construction is on in full swing and segment work for the viaduct between Super Corridor 3 and Super Corridor 2 is one of the major constructions that have been started. On the other side, the work of the ISBT Metro Station is also going on at a great pace.

Metro officials said on Friday that the segment launching work for the viaduct between Super Corridor 3 and Super Corridor 2 is proceeding at full steam and the aligning of segments has started.

With this alignment of the segments, the Metro corridor along the Super Corridor will get developed and then further work of laying of the tracks, electrification work and others will be done. Similarly, work for the Indore Metro Priority Corridor is on in full swing and the pier arm is being constructed at the ISBT Station

Segment launcher at Bapat Square

A segment launcher has been set up at Bapat Square for starting segment launching towards Vijay Nagar Square. The corridor from MR 10 towards Bapat Square has also been developed and most of it has been completed with the segment launching work.

One launcher is near Radisson Square, two launchers at Super Corridor and the launcher which was at MR 10 has been shifted to Bapat Square.