Indore: Youth killed in road accident, friend injured

Indore(Madhya Pradesh): A youth was killed, while his friend was injured, in an accident on Dhar Road, the police said on Saturday. They were on their way to their village for the festival when the accident happened. The police are investigating the case.

According to ASI Mohan Lal from the Chandan Nagar police station, the incident took place on Dhar Road on Friday. Jitendra, 26, a resident of Kharsod Khurd, and his friend were travelling on a bike.

The exact reason behind the accident could not be established yet. Some people informed the police that a fast-moving bus passed close by due to which they lost control and fell from the moving bike.

In this accident, Jitendra was critically injured. He was taken to hospital, but could not be saved. The police are taking down the statement of the injured person to know the exact reason behind the incident. The police have handed over the youth’s body after the autopsy to his family and are waiting for the autopsy report.