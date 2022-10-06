Memorandum submitted for stoppage of trains at Mahidpur

Mahidpur (Madhya Pradesh): In order to restore train stoppages at Mahidpur railway station which were cancelled during the Corona pandemic, a memorandum was submitted to MP Anil Firojiya and regional MLA Bahadur Singh Chauhan by Congressman.

Addressing the problem of people, Congress party member Pratap Singh Guru said that about 150 villages are affected because of the unavailability of major trains here.

Guru also informed the MP and MLA that many patients with major illnesses who regularly visit Baroda, Ahmadabad, Indore or other cities for their treatment, are also facing a lot of trouble due to the end of the stoppage of trains. Railways have terminated the stoppages of these trains citing a lack of policy and revenue.

While submitting the memorandum, he warned officials to solve this problem as soon as possible otherwise he will stage a mass protest along with the affected area's residents. On this occasion, Dhara Singh, Shivnarayan Sharma, Ankit Sharma along with many villagers were also present. Memorandum was read by city President Radheshyam Kara.

