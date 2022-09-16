Mahidpur: Anganwadi workers protest against burden of extra work

Mahidpur (Madhya Pradesh): The urban and rural Anganwadi workers of Mahidpur submitted a memorandum to SDM Shailendra Singh Solanki protesting the fact that they have to do extra work assigned to them leaving them little or no time to concentrate on their main job. Addressing the state chief minister, workers said that they are facing difficulties in completing the tasks assigned by the department in regards to the survey of CM public service campaign along with their main duties.

Along with this, the department is also burdening them with the workload related to nutrition month, department contact app, nutrition tracker app, and others. Also, if they do not complete on time, then their honorarium is being deducted by the supervisors and project officers. According to workers, in such situations, they are under tremendous physical and mental pressure. They also demanded that they be paid their pending honorarium for the last three months. In the end, the workers appealed to Chouhan to save them from the enormous workload.

On this occasion, the Divisional Anganwadi Workers and Assistants Association president Dhapubai Ramlal Pandya, Bahamas Kishan Singh Shekhawat, Manju Panwar, along with a large number of Anganwadi workers and helpers were present.

