 Mehgaon Suicide Case: Three Still At Large In Father-Son Duo's Suicide Case; Brahma Samaj Demands Justice In MP's Mandleshwar
Members of Brahma Samaj protest at SDM office.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, August 31, 2024, 10:03 PM IST
Mehgaon Suicide Case: Three Still At Large In Father-Son Duo's Suicide Case; Brahma Samaj Demands Justice In MP's Mandleshwar | FP Photo

Mandleshwar (Madhya Pradesh): Members of Brahma Samaj, on Saturday, submitted a memorandum to SDM Anil Kumar Jain and demanded immediate arrest and severe punishment of the absconding accused in Mehgaon suicide case. Four persons were arrested in connection with the suicide of the father-son duo. The investigation into the suicide of Ajay and son Shashank Dubey from Mehgaon village of Dharampuri tehsil has taken a significant turn.

Following the recovery of Shashank's body in the river last Wednesday and Ajay on Thursday, a case was registered against seven persons for abetting suicide. The police, led by Dhamnod station in-charge Amit Singh Kushwaha, have identified seven members of a local Patidar family as suspects in this case. As of now, four of the accused have been arrested, while three remain at large.

Among the accused is Pragya Patidar, who is posted at the Mandleshwar district court. Efforts to apprehend her have become complicated after failing to arrest her during a nighttime operation. The police have issued a notice for her to appear at the station. However, she did not comply and her residence was found locked upon subsequent visits, indicating she is evading arrest.

Brahma Samaj woman president Rita Joshi said that the memorandum outlines the need for a high-level investigation into the actions of the accused. The accused are identified as Darshana, Ashish, Narendra, Gajendra, Sunil and others.

The samaj members submitted the memorandum, addressed to the Chief Minister, demanding the arrest and stringent punishment for the absconding suspects. The memorandum highlights serious allegations against the police, particularly against sub-inspector Narvad Singh Thakur of Dhamnod police station, who is accused of bias and physical torture towards victim Dubey's family. SDM assured that concerns would be forwarded to the Chief Minister soon.

