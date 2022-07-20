Meghnagar: Procession, plantation mark BJP's success in civic body elections

Meghnagar (Madhya Pradesh): Bharatiya Janata Party carried out the victory procession followed by a sapling plantation ceremony on the party's achievements in Municipal Council elections.

BJP scored win in eight out of 15 wards and got a majority. Congress got six and the remaining one seat has been won by an independent candidate here.

A lot of enthusiasm was witnessed among the candidates and their supporters after the results which were released on Wednesday.

The winning candidates along with their supporters expressed their gratitude to the voters by taking out victory processions from the counting place to the main roads of the city raising slogans like "Jai Shree Ram".

Also, after the completion of the process, along with the elected representatives, district election officer and collector Somesh Mishra planted many saplings at the campus of the excellent school. While congratulating all the elected candidates, the collector gave a message to do good work for the development of the city and to make people aware of tree plantation.

BJP's Lakhansingh Devana has registered the biggest victory in the town by defeating Arun Ohri of Congress by 198 votes. A few candidates like Shaida Bhabhor, Ajay Damor, Poonamchand Vasuniya, and others have been elected for the first time.