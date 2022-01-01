Meghnagar: Factories to usher acche din in 2022

Meghnagar (Madhya Pradesh): While welcoming the New Year, the members of the association of Industries (AIM) Meghnagar expressed optimism that the major industrial town which is spread over 223 hectares will witness industrial growth in the 2022.

Industrialists anticipate the immense potential for growth and expansion here in the region as companies, which were hit by the pandemic induced slowdown are now slowly gaining momentum.

They are looking up to the government to facilitate the industrial investment and provide a boost to job creation in the state.

Ajayveer Singh, president of AIM, said we welcome the move of the government to expand the facilities in the area. We expect reduction in power tariff, licence fee and swift approvals to attract investment in the town.

We expect that this year the pace of industrial development will match the speed of bullet train, he added.

Anil Dubey, general manager, Krishna Foscem Group said our projects will be completed in 2022. We are all set to be the largest manufacturer of DAP in the state.

50 units operational in 150 plots allotted by MPIDC

Madhya Pradesh Industrial Development (MPIDC) has allotted over 150 small and big plots. But only about 50 units are operational. In over 30 units less than a dozen people have been employed. Fifteen units employ 1.5 to 2 dozen people. In only 4 to 5 factories more than 800 people have received employment.

Expectations

Unemployed youths have great hope from the super phosphate factory being set up in Meghnagar industrial area. The unit may employ over 500 people directly and directly. Other major factories which are providing employment to locals are Krishna Phosphate Private Limited, Trent Chemicals Private Limited, SR Ferro Alloys Private Limited, Madhya Bharat Phosphate Private Limited.

Chemical industries

At the time of the establishment of Meghnagar Industrial Area, only Rock Phosphate-based industries were established here, later a large Manganese-based factory was established, due to which the identity of the area was marked on the map of India. Impressed by the industrial policy of Shivraj government, the investors of the chemical sector invested in the area and today more than a dozen chemical factories are being established and operating here.

Mining and launch of CEPT awaited

Industrialists are hopeful that the launch of CEPT (Comel Treatment Plot), being built to clean the wastewater of chemical-based industries will provide boost to the setting up of new industires. Officials are claiming to commission the CEPT plot in the first quarter of 2022. The mining corporation is also pitching in with assurance of boosting production this year- citing its new contracts.

Published on: Saturday, January 01, 2022, 10:33 PM IST