Meghnagar: 3 dead, one injured as truck hits motorcycles

FP Photo

Meghnagar (Madhya Pradesh): Three persons including a woman died while one suffered injuries after the motorcycles they were riding were hit by a rashly driven truck at PeepalKhunta Phate in Meghnagar town of Jhabua district. Family members staged a chakka jam on the road after the accident and demanded compensation for the loss.

They accused the authorities of ignoring their long-pending demand of widening the road and putting a check on the movement of rashly-driven trucks engaged in mining work. Commuters of over 100 villages of Meghnagar block use this road on a daily basis, which connects to Gujarat. Failure on the part of the administration to deal with this menace often leads to fatal incidents.

Overloaded and speeding trucks have become a matter of serious concern.

Bodies of all three were handed over to kin after conducting autopsy. After the incident, the driver fled from the spot, the villagers caught him and also pelted stones at the police. On the other hand, kin of the driver allegedly fled from the village to avoid any untoward incident. Police were guarding the vehicle to prevent attempts to torch it. Heavy police deployment has been done at Naganwat, Piploda Phate, Rambhapur village to avoid any untoward incident.